BPIA puts on hold parking fee abolition, issues new policy

Bhubaneswar: The decision to abolish parking fees at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here has been put on hold as the authorities today notified implementation of new parking policy.

The new parking policy has come into effect from today (April 8), said a released issued by the airport authorities. The authorities requested people not to park vehicles on lanes or roads to avoid congestion.

According to the new parking policy, no charges will be collected from private vehicles for pick and drop at the airport. Besides, commercial vehicles going to drop passengers at the airport will not have to pay parking fees.

Access fees of Rs 40 will be levied on all commercial vehicles except AAI licensed partners at the airport. Similarly, parking fees of Rs 10 will be collected from two-wheeler entering the designated parking area for up to 30 minutes, Rs 15 for up to 2 hours, Rs 5 per hour extra up to seven hours and Rs 45 for up to 24 hours.

Likewise, Rs 20 will be charged for car parking up to 30 minutes, Rs 55 for up to 2 hours, Rs 10 extra per hour up to seven hours and Rs 165 for up to 24 hours.

The parking fees for tempo, SUV and minibus will be Rs 20 for up to 30 minutes, Rs 60 for up to 2 hours, Rs 10 extra per hour up to seven hours and Rs 180 for up to 24 hours. The coach, bus and truck will have to pay Rs 30 for up to 30 minutes, Rs 70 up to 2 hours, Rs 10 extra per hour up to seven hours and Rs 210 for up to 24 hours.

Government-owned vehicles and government-sponsored buses will be allowed to enter the airport premises free of cost. Parking of vehicles in the lanes, road leading to the entry and any other area other than parking area will attract penalty, the BPIA authorities said.