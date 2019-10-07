Boy dies after being hit by friend with cricket bat in Jharsuguda

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
minor boy died
0

Jharsuguda: A minor boy died after being allegedly hit by his fellow mate with a cricket bat at OMC Colony in Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Satyam Bhaskar.

According to sources, while playing cricket an altercation ensued between Satyam and one of his friend. In a fit of rage, the other boy hit on Satyam’s head with a cricket bat, added sources.

Related Posts

15 Feet King Cobra Rescued From Toilet In Malkangiri

Lightning strike claim two lives in Koraput

Man’s blood-soaked body found near field in Jharsuguda

Satyam was immediately rushed to Mandalia Central Hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR Hospital in Burla after his condition deteriorated. However, Satyam succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital on Sunday, added sources.

On Monday, aunt of the deceased lodged an FIR at police station against the accused boy.

Based on the complaint lodged police have registered a case of murder and started an investigation into the incident.

IIC, Biswamitra Harpal has informed that the accused boy will be sent to the rehabilitation centre.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

15 Feet King Cobra Rescued From Toilet In Malkangiri

Lightning strike claim two lives in Koraput

Man’s blood-soaked body found near field in Jharsuguda

1 of 1,971