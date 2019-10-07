Boy dies after being hit by friend with cricket bat in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A minor boy died after being allegedly hit by his fellow mate with a cricket bat at OMC Colony in Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Satyam Bhaskar.

According to sources, while playing cricket an altercation ensued between Satyam and one of his friend. In a fit of rage, the other boy hit on Satyam’s head with a cricket bat, added sources.

Satyam was immediately rushed to Mandalia Central Hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR Hospital in Burla after his condition deteriorated. However, Satyam succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital on Sunday, added sources.

On Monday, aunt of the deceased lodged an FIR at police station against the accused boy.

Based on the complaint lodged police have registered a case of murder and started an investigation into the incident.

IIC, Biswamitra Harpal has informed that the accused boy will be sent to the rehabilitation centre.