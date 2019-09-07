Box Office Collection: Sushant-Shraddha starrer Chhichhore earns Rs 7.32 Cr on Day 1

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore with some mixed response earned Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day.

While some applauded the film for its fun treatment and message, others called it stereotypical college drama.

As per box office prediction, Chhichhore started slow but picked up the pace by the evening. It earned Rs Rs 7.32 crore on day 1. However, Chhichhore is expected to gain momentum over the weekend.

This is also the second-best opening for a Sushant Singh Rajput film, coming after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which opened at Rs 21.30 crores.

Chhichhore spans the lives of a couple, played by Sushant and Shraddha, from their college days to their older years. Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn’t have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha.

The gang, who get separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty in prominent roles.

The film has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.