Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl earns Rs 10 Cr on Day 1

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film Dream Girl has earned Rs 10 crore on the first day of its opening, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh shared the first-day box office report on his Twitter.

Taran Adarsh also shared the opening day collection figures of Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous film including critically acclaimed films like Article 15 and AndhaDhun, for which Ayushmann received Best Actor National Award.

It is also Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest opening film so far, beating last year’s hit film Badhaai Ho, which made Rs. 7 crore on the first day of its release.

Dream Girl, also starring Nushrat Bharucha, is the story of Karamveer Singh, who plays female mythological characters in local stage shows and lives a double life as Puja, who speaks to people as their phone-pal for a living.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

