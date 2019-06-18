Boudh forest division clerk found dead inside lodge

By pragativadinewsservice
Bolangir: A clerk of Boudh forest division, Gokulananda Bhoi, was found dead inside a room of a lodge near Bolangir bus stand on Tuesday.

According to sources, Bhoi who stayed at a lodge near Bolangir bus stand was found dead by the hotel staff this morning. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police await the post-mortem report.

