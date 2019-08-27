BOSE students lock college gate over food crunch in canteen

Cuttack: Tension prevailed in the campus of Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE) College in Cuttack on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, scores of students locked the main gate of the college for hours over the unavailability of food in the canteen in the early hours today.

The students demonstrated in front of the college gate and did not allow any students to enter inside the college campus to attend their classes. The agitators also resorted to extreme measures like burning tyres to express their resentment.

The irate students also blamed the college authorities for their inability to solve their grievances.

On being informed, local police also reached the spot in order to pacify the students. However, the agitation was underway till the last report came in.

