Bomb-making material, explosives, seized in Maharashtra; 1 held

Pune: Police have nabbed a person in Pune district in Maharashtra for allegedly possessing detonators and explosives used for making bombs, officials said.

Officials said gun powder, explosives powder and 59 detonators have been confiscated from the house of the accused in Pimpalwadi village.

According to reports, police on Wednesday said the accused, identified as Rajaram Abhang (60), was arrested on Tuesday from his house.

An official at the anti-terrorist cell of Pune rural police said: “Acting on a tip-off, the police on Tuesday raided Abhang’s hut located at a farm in Junnar tehsil where a large amount of bomb-making material, country-made pistols, pipe bombs, some detonators and gunpowder were seized.”

Police records show that Abhang was arrested in 2003 also for conspiring a bomb blast at his village due to personal reasons. Several villagers, including his wife, had sustained injuries in the blast, the records revealed.