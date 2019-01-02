Bomb hurling in city slum: Main accused nabbed

Bhubaneswar: Police on Wednesday nabbed the main accused in the bomb hurling incident in Patharabandha slum under Saheed Nagar police limits on December 18 last year.

The accused identified as Prakash Bisoi, along with five other associates, had allegedly hurled three bombs on the house of one Manu over past rivalry. However, no loss of life was reported.

Based on a complaint filed by the slum residents and Manu, Saheed Nagar police launched a manhunt to nab Bisoi, who was on the run after the incident.

Acting on a tip-off about his movement in the city today, a police team led by sub-inspector Sushant Kumar Sethy apprehended him near Capital Hospital here at around 4.30pm.

According to sources, the accused along with this aides hurled bombs as the residents of Patharabandha slum had earlier handed him over to the police for smuggling brown sugar in the area. After walking out of jail, Bisoi came to the slum and hurled bombs to create panic.

During the investigation of the bomb hurling case (546/18 u/s 307/34 of IPC and Explosive Substances Act), accused Prakash Bisoi of Patharabandha slum, has been arrested and forwarded to the court, informed Saheed Nagar IIC, and added that further probe into the case is underway.