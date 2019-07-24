Bomb hurled on shop in Cuttack

Cuttack: Unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb on a sweet shop near Puja Mandap in Khan Nagar in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Although no casualty or damage to property was reported from the incident, it triggered panic among the residents in the area.

According to sources, two miscreants came on a motorcycle and hurled a bomb on the sweet shop located near Puja Mandap this morning and fled the spot.

On being informed, Badambadi police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a fallout of past enmity.

