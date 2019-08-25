Bomb explodes inside auto-rickshaw in Bhubaneswar, driver critical

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Bomb in auto-rickshaw
260

Bhubaneswar: The driver of an auto-rickshaw was critically injured after a bomb exploded inside the vehicle in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The incident occurred on BJP Nagar Road near Ravi Talkies under Baragada police limits in the evening. The injured driver was identified as Gobinda Roy. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Related Posts

Portion of Palasuni flyover caves in 6-inch

RTO distributes 60,000 saplings under ‘One Vehicle,…

75 Per Cent Attendance Mandatory For Plus II Students In…

According to initial reports, Roy was going to Bijaylaxmi slum from BJB Nagar in his auto-rickshaw (OD02-BB6359) when the bomb exploded. He sustained critical injuries to his right leg.

Meanwhile, Baragada police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. The auto-rickshaw has been seized.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Portion of Palasuni flyover caves in 6-inch

RTO distributes 60,000 saplings under ‘One Vehicle,…

75 Per Cent Attendance Mandatory For Plus II Students In…

1 of 797