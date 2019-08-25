Bomb explodes inside auto-rickshaw in Bhubaneswar, driver critical

Bhubaneswar: The driver of an auto-rickshaw was critically injured after a bomb exploded inside the vehicle in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The incident occurred on BJP Nagar Road near Ravi Talkies under Baragada police limits in the evening. The injured driver was identified as Gobinda Roy. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to initial reports, Roy was going to Bijaylaxmi slum from BJB Nagar in his auto-rickshaw (OD02-BB6359) when the bomb exploded. He sustained critical injuries to his right leg.

Meanwhile, Baragada police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. The auto-rickshaw has been seized.