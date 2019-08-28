Boman Irani to play Farokh Engineer in Kabir Khan’s 83

Mumbai: Boman Irani has now joined the cast of Kabir Khan’s directorial venture 83 and will be essaying the role of former opening batsman and wicket-keeper of team India Farokh Engineer.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

<>

Boman Irani to enact the part of Farokh Engineer in #83TheFilm… Stars Ranveer Singh as #KapilDev… Directed by Kabir Khan… 10 April 2020 release. #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/aiixjLYoOv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

</>

Farokh Maneksha Engineer is a former Indian cricketer. He played 46 Tests for India, and he played first-class cricket for Bombay in India from 1959 to 1975 and for Lancashire in England from 1968 to 1976.

He was also the only Indian commentator during 1983 World Cup match.

The film revolving around India’s first-ever cricket World Cup win will be revisited in the form of this period-meets-sports drama. The film is based on ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Kapil Dev, who captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup.