Bollywood fraternity greets fans on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Eid-Ul-Fitr
Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish Eid Mubarak to their fans.

Celebrities such as Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Katrina Kaif and others wished their fans on Eid.

आप सबको चाँद मुबारक 🌙

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


Meanwhile, keeping up with the Bollywood custom, Salman Khan has treated his fans with Bharat this Eid.

