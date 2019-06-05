Bollywood fraternity greets fans on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish Eid Mubarak to their fans.

Celebrities such as Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Katrina Kaif and others wished their fans on Eid.

View this post on Instagram आप सबको चाँद मुबारक 🌙 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:47am PDT



Eid Mubarak chand mubarak. ❤️❤️ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 5, 2019



Eid Mubarak to you and your family… Have a joyful and blessed Eid😊#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/x6PYtqvVaO — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 5, 2019



Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019



#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love 💖 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019



Wishing you all peace, prosperity & joy in abundance. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/TeplLUn5Qi — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 4, 2019



Eid Mubarak to everyone !!! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 5, 2019



Eid Mubarak ❤️

This photo is my first ever Eid Celebration and the first time I wore salwar kameez :))) #Throwback #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/d1pYLqL8hT — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 5, 2019



May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love and your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid! pic.twitter.com/aCNHc0Okv4 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 5, 2019



Meanwhile, keeping up with the Bollywood custom, Salman Khan has treated his fans with Bharat this Eid.