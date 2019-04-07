Bollywood actress Pallavi Sharda to play female lead in ABC pilot Triangle

Los Angeles: Besharam fame actress Pallavi Sharda has been roped in to play the female lead in the pilot episode of ABC drama Triangle.

Sharda will play Alex, David’s (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook). Matt Passmore, Edwin Hodge, Mallory Jansen, Lorenzo Richelmy, Amit Shah and Diana Bermudez co-star

The storyline of the drama revolves around the concept and beliefs linked with Bermuda triangle. When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants, from throughout history, to survive and somehow find a way home.

The project is currently being shot in New Zealand and will be executive produced by Feldman, Jennifer Gwartz and Postiglione.

Sharda, who is of Indian descent, has built a career in Bollywood, Australia and the UK.