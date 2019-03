Bollywood actress Jaya Prada joins BJP

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada has joined BJP and is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A close confidante of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, Jaya Prada was elected from Rampur on SP ticket twice.

She will take on senior SP leader Azam Khan if fielded by BJP from Rampur seat.

Jaya Prada was inducted into the party by BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

She was expelled by the SP in 2010 on account of alleged anti-party activities.