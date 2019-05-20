Bolero hits bike in Ganjam; man killed, wife & two sons critical

Ganjam: A man was killed while his wife and two sons were critically injured in an accident near Jagannathpur along the Digapahandi-Aska road in Ganjam district on Monday.

According to sources, the family was headed on a motorcycle this morning when they were hit by a speeding Bolero car from the rear on the Digapahandi-Aska road.

The impact of the collision was so intense that the man died on the spot. His wife and two sons were rescued to the nearby hospital and later shifted to Berhampur MKCG hospital.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.