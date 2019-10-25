Bolangir Zilla Adivasi Kalyan Sangha Seeks CM Naveen’s Attention On Various Issues

Bolangir: The tribal outfit of Bolangir district (Zilla Adivasi Kalyan Sangha) wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding various issues in order to draw the CM’s attention.

The aspects are as follows:

1) Jhasketan Bariha working as Inspector Excise, District Mobile Unit Bolangir, has been transferred just within 7 months of his incumbency at Bolangir, with mala fide intention of the Excise Minister Odisha. The illegal and unjustified transfer order of Bariha, Excise Inspector, should be cancelled early.

2) The State Level scrutiny Committee (SLSC) headed by the RDC (ND) Sambalpur should be directed to dispose up the fake caste certificate cases within time-bound manner as decided by Supreme Court of India in the matter of Madhuri Patil vs the State of Maharastra. As the SLSC has failed to dispose of up a single fake caste certificate within the period of FOUR years which attracts contempt of the order of Supreme Court of India. to the f Forest Right (Amendment)Act 2015.

3) Record of Rights pertains to forest lands should be provided beneficiaries belong to Scheduled Tribes communities according to the Scheduled Tribes & Other Traditional Forest dweller Recognition of Forest Right (Amendment) Act 2015.

4) The Accused commits offences under “The Scheduled castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocity Act (Amendment) 2015” should be arrested, bail should not be granted, and Relief and compensation should be provided according to the STSC Prevention of Atrocities(Amendment) Rule 2015 .

5) The landed properties of Scheduled Tribes categories illegally transferred to Non-S.Ts should be restored to recorded Tenants of STs communities early.

6) The Children of KENDU LEAF pluckers belongs to STs categories should be sanctioned with scholarship under KENDU LEAFs Grant.

7) The Financial benefits should be given to the Construction workers and registration of labourers/Workers should be made in each Block to expedite registration work.

8) The vacant posts earmarked for S.Ts candidates in State Government, Local bodies and Public Sector Undertaking institutions should be filled up conducting special drives for STs.