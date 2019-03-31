Bolangir gets first Reliance SMART store

Bolangir: Reliance SMART a supermarket from Reliance Retail has launched its first store at Dr Guru Complex, Bhagirathi Chowk here.

The store provides a one-stop shopping experience by offering a wide range of products under one roof, ranging from grocery, fruits & vegetables, dairy to kitchenware, homeware.

Reliance SMART with its strong value proposition coupled with a guaranteed discount of min 5 per cent on MRP, on the entire range of products throughout the year and other attractive offers such as 1kg Sugar at Rs 9 on minimum purchase of Rs 1,499 is a preferred supermarket across India for monthly grocery shopping.

Additionally, it also offers the lowest prices every day on staples and fruits and vegetables.

With the launch of the Bolangir store, Reliance Smart has a presence of four stores in Odisha.

