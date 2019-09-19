Bolangir double murder: Cops solve mystery, arrests four

Bolangir: Police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the murder mystery of a couple whose bodies were found in a forest under Laramba police limits in Bolangir district three days ago.

Bhawanipatna police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Chintamani Bariha and his wife Rukmani.

Notably, on September 16, police had recovered the bodies of the couple from Chitakamala forest under Laramba police limits in the district.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that Chintamani and his wife were called on to Kangaroo court after locals alleged them of practicing black magic. Later, they were thrashed to death in the court. and their bodies were dumped in the forest.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court.