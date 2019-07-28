Bol Bom devotee killed in accident, two hurt

By pragativadinewsservice
Deogarh: In a tragic incident, a Bol Bam devotee (Kanwaria) was killed and two others injured in a mishap at Kalkath village in Deogarh district on Sunday.

The mishap occurred at around 7 pm today. The deceased was identified as Uttam Luhura of Katasahi.

According to sources, Uttam along with his friends Samir Pradhan and Rabi Samal was going to Kataswar temple on a motorcycle.

On the way, the rider lost control over the bike and it skidded off the road and fell into farmland. They were rushed to Deogarh district headquarters hospital where Uttam was pronounced dead.

As Rabi’s condition remained critical, he was shifted to Burla hospital.

