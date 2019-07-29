Bol Bam devotee held for raping minor girl in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a shameful incident, a Bol Bam devotee was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl under Rajkanika police limits in Kendrapara district today.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Prakash Mallik (24) of Ahmedpur village, was carrying water for offering at a local Lord Shiva shrine on Sunday when he committed the crime.

The minor girl narrated the incident to her family members who lodged a complaint at Rajkanika police station. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accuse. Further probe is underway.

