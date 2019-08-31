Body of unidentified foreigner found floating in Paradip

Paradip: The body of an unidentified man was spotted floating in the sea near Jatadhar mouth in Paradip early on Saturday morning.

The body was found afloat near a Hanuman mandir under the Marine police limits and was brought ashore by lifeguards deployed there

Reportedly, the deceased is yet to be identified, it is being said that the man belonged to foreign nationality. The exact circumstances leading to the man’s death remained unknown.

While the body has been seized, further details will be divulged after the preliminary investigation, sources said.

