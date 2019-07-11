Body of seven-yr-old boy who drowned in PoK handed over to Pakistan Army

New Delhi: As a humanitarian gesture, the Indian Army handed over the body of a seven-year-old Pakistani boy, recovered from a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, to Pakistan authorities.

Abid Sheikh, who had drowned in the Kishenganga river on the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC), was handed over to Pakistan authorities at Dudgai post in Chorwan area of the LoC at 2 pm.

On July 9, the body of the boy, a resident of Minimarg across the Line of Control in Gilgit region, was recovered from Burzil Nala close to Line of Control near Acchura village. The Indian Army immediately swing into action and established his identity through civil administration, said a statement.

As per the reports on social media, the boy was missing since July 8 and was suspected to have slipped into Burzil Nala. In accordance with its ethos, as a humanitarian gesture Indian Army established contact with Pakistan Army on hot line and also convinced the civil administration to delay the last rites.

The local religious head and village elders were taken in confidence to support the noble gesture of handing over the dead body to the family of the deceased young boy at earliest. The locals offered prayers for the deceased at the Dawar Mosque. The social media kept buzzing throughout the day with humanitarian requests to hand over the dead body of the young Abid from both sides of the line of control.

On July 10, local Commanders at Gurez made sincere efforts to hand over the dead body to the Pakistan Army commander in Minimarg. Finally the commanders at highest level of Indian Army had to intervene and the dead body has been handed over to Pakistan Army on 11 Jul 19 near Village Dudhgai.

The locals appreciated the efforts of Indian Army to assuage the distress of the family members on Humanitarian grounds on Pakistan side of LC.