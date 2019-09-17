Body Of Nurse Stuffed In Sack Found Dumped Near Riverbed In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a nurse stuffed in a sack and dumped near Biluakhai riverbed in Jagatsinghpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Niharika Patra, a native of Bhingarpur village under Balipatna police limits in Cuttack district. Niharika was working at a private nursing home in Cuttack, sources said.

The matter came to light when some locals spotted the suspicious gunny bag dumped near the riverbed. Suspecting something fishy the locals immediately informed the matter to police.

Biridi police along with the scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Sources said, Niharika had gone missing from September 9 and a report of her missing was lodged at Madhupatna police station.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the nurse is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that her male friend might have murdered her and thrown the body near the riverbed to destroy evidence, informed sources.