Body of newly-wed woman found in Kalahandi, in-laws detained

By pragativadinewsservice
Body of newly-wed woman found
Kalahandi: The body of a newly-married woman was found from a room in Chichaiguda village under Junagarh police limits in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Deepanjali Meher. She was married to Dhananjaya Meher.

The family members of the deceased woman alleged that she was being tortured by her husband and in-laws and was killed by them.

Based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the victim, police have detained her husband and mother-in-law for interrogation and launched a probe into the matter.

The police recovered the body from the house and sent it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

