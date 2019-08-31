Body Of Newborn Boy Found From Field In Kandhamal

By pragativadinewsservice
Kandhamal: Body of a newborn boy was found on a roadside at Kalinga village under G.Udayagiri police limits in the Kandhamal district on Saturday.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the body wrapped in a cloth at the field near Vijayawada-Ranchi corridor this morning.

However, it is said that the family members might have dumped the baby in the field late last night.

While the exact reason behind the baby’s death remained unknown, it is suspected that he might have died while undergoing treatment as medical equipment were found attached to the infant’s body.

On being informed, G.Udayagiri police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter, sources said.

