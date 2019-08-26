Body of missing girl recovered from Rushikulya riverbank

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Body of missing girl recovered
Ganjam: The body of a girl, who was swept away in the Rushikulya River in Sanakhemundi area of Ganjam district yesterday, has been recovered from the riverbank at Hinjili Giria this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shili Behera of Kanjiama village.

Notably, Shili along with two other girls was swept away by strong currents in the river on Sunday while they had gone to fetch water from the river. While two girls were rescued, Shili remained untraceable. However, her body was spotted floating on the riverbank this morning.

On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

pragativadinewsservice
