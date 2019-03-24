Body of contractor found in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The blood-soaked body of a contractor was found from Maharajpali in Malkangiri district on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Ramen Biswas.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body and alerted the police. Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Prima facie investigation indicated fatal injuries were inflicted on the contractor’s head and back leading to his death due to blood loss.

Though the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, family members alleged that the contractor might have been killed over past enmity, sources said.