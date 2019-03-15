Body of another boy recovered from Birupa river

Kendrapara: The body of another minor boy who had drowned in Birupa River in Kendrapara district was fished out on Friday.

Divyajyoti Pradhan along with Akash Das, both from Chhoti village, had gone missing after they were swept away by the strong current of the river yesterday.

Following the incident, Derabish and Kendrapara Fire Services personnel had launched a massive rescue operation and fished out the body of Akash from the river water.

Akash was a Plus II student while Divyajyoti had appeared the just concluded high school certificate (HSC) examinations.

Both Akash and Divyajyoti along with some of their friends had gone to take a bath in the river. Sources said Akash got swept away while trying to save Divyajyoti from drowning.