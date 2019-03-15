Body of another boy recovered from Birupa river

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Body of another boy recovered from Birupa river
17

Kendrapara: The body of another minor boy who had drowned in Birupa River in Kendrapara district was fished out on Friday.

Divyajyoti Pradhan along with Akash Das, both from Chhoti village, had gone missing after they were swept away by the strong current of the river yesterday.

Related Posts

Leopard skin smuggling racket busted in Sambalpur, 7 held

WB youths gang-rape Odia girl, video goes viral on social…

Maoist posters surface in Rayagada

Following the incident, Derabish and Kendrapara Fire Services personnel had launched a massive rescue operation and fished out the body of Akash from the river water.

Akash was a Plus II student while Divyajyoti had appeared the just concluded high school certificate (HSC) examinations.

Both Akash and Divyajyoti along with some of their friends had gone to take a bath in the river. Sources said Akash got swept away while trying to save Divyajyoti from drowning.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.