Body of 17-yr-old boy retrieved from Mahanadi River

Cuttack: The body of a 17-year-old boy, who drowned while taking bath in Mahanadi River at Gadagadia Ghat here today, has been retrieved by the Fire Services personnel.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as a resident of Potapala area.

According to sources, the minor boy had gone to Gadagadia Ghat today to bathe. However, while taking bathing, he slipped into deep water. Unable to swim back, the teenager drowned in the river.

On being informed about the incident, the fire service personnel reached the spot and carried a frantic search to trace the missing boy. After hours of effort, the fire personnel recovered the body from deep water.

As per the latest information, the body has been sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.