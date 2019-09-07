Body carried on cot for 10 km in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Body of a woman was carried on a cot at Rupen village under Thuamula-Rampur block in Kalahandi district after an ambulance left the body mid-way owing to non-motorable road.

Sources said one Laxmi Majhi died at Bhawanipatna hospital after giving birth to a baby boy.

Later, Laxmi’s body was brought in an ambulance by her family members from Bhawanipatna hospital. However, due to poor road connectivity, the ambulance halted halfway.

Following which the family members of the deceased placed the body on a cot and carried for 10 km to reach the village.

Meanwhile, the condition of the newborn is also stated to be critical.

The cyclone in 2017 has ravaged the roads giving a tough time to the villagers.