Bodies of woman, minor daughter fished out from Gobari river in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The body of a woman and her 7-year-old daughter was fished out from Gobari river near Gagua village under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

The deceased mother-daughter duo was identified as Meuli and Jhuri.

According to sources, some locals spotted the bodies floating in the river this morning and alerted the villagers. Later, police along with fire service department reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the water.

While the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of suicide. On the other hand, family members of the deceased woman have alleged murder by Neuli’s in-laws. However, police await the post-mortem report, sources added.

