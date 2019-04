Bodies of two girls found hanging from tree in Nuapada

Nuapada: The two girls, who had gone missing on Thursday, were found hanging from a tree inside a jungle at Putkelpada village under Lakhana police limits in the district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, some residents of the village spotted the bodies hanging from the tree and alerted the police in the afternoon.

Later, the police reached the spot and seized the two bodies for postmortem.

Notably, the duo had gone to a nearby weekly market on April 11, but did not return home.