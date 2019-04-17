Bodies of missing youths fished out from Kushabhadra river

Puri: The bodies of three students who went missing while taking bath at Kushabhadra river’s Dihrapur Ghat in Nimapara yesterday were fished out last night.

The deceased have been identified as Tejeswar Mohanty, Jyotiranjan Sahoo, and Kamal Lochan Jena.

According to sources, the trio had gone to take bath in Dihrapur Ghat yesterday morning when they slipped into deep water and went missing.

On being informed, fire services personnel had launched a search operation with the help of the locals and police. Later, the bodies of the youths were fished out by the rescue team.