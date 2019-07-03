Bodies of 7 mountaineers recovered from Nanda Devi East peak airlifted to Munsiyari

Pithoragarh: The bodies of seven mountaineers recovered from the western ridge of the Nanda Devi East peak to a lower camp at a height of 15,600-feet, were airlifted to Munsiyari on Wednesday.

With the help of ITBP mountaineers, the bodies of seven mountaineers who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi were brought in IAF choppers to ITBP Munsyari. The bodies will be sent in an aircraft to Pithoragarh for post-mortem and identification.

An eight-member team comprising seven foreign mountaineers and one liaison officer from Indian Mountaineering Foundation had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak on May 25.

The mountaineering team was led by noted British mountaineer Martin Moran who had already scaled the peak twice in the past. Seven of the bodies were recovered on June 23.

Ever since being pulled out from under layers of snow on June 23, the bodies were kept at a camp located at a height of 17,500 feet, 600 metres below the spot where they had been recovered.