Kendrapara: As many as 40 school students escaped death narrowly after a boat they were aboard capsized in the river near Madhuban Ghat in Kendrapara district.

According to sources, the students were ferrying on the boat as most of the rivers across the district swelled following incessant rain in the state. As the water slowly seeped into the boat, it lost its balance and capsized near the ghat.

However, all the passengers of the ill-fated boat have been rescued by the locals.