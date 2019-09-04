Boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal, five Ganjam fishermen rescued

By pragativadinewsservice
Boat capsizes
Ganjam: Five fishermen, who were feared drowned after their boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal today, were rescued by the four heroic persons who braved the sea to save them.

According to reports, the fishermen belonging to Ramayapatnam village under Chikiti block in Ganjam district had ventured deep into the sea for fishing. However, their boat overturned in the sea after being hit by a strong tide during fishing.

After getting information about the mishap, four courageous villagers of Ramayapatnam D.Madheyaa, B. Purushottam, D. Chandreyaa, Bigureyaa ventured into the sea and rescued the fishermen.

Notably, Ramayapatnam, a coastal village has been bearing the brunt of the sea fury frequently. Some days ago one boat went missing. High tide causes panic among villagers as sea erosion damaged too many houses in this area in the past two months.

pragativadinewsservice
