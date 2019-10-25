BMW X7 beats the downturn

Gurugram. The first-ever BMW X7, introduced recently in India, has been sold out in less than three months of its launch. A fine example of supreme engineering prowess, the BMW X7 exemplifies BMW’s understanding of a new generation of future-minded, assertive and ambitious leaders shaping tomorrow’s India.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW X7 is a statement of the new, driven and highly successful India. When we launched the X7 here, we knew we have a best-in-class product that will clearly establish itself as a leader in the segment. It received phenomenal response from all over India and has been completely booked within three months of launch. The overwhelming success of the X7 is also proof that there is always demand for the highest standards of quality and products that live up to these standards will be successful, regardless of the market situation. For us, X7 is only the beginning. BMW India has the freshest portfolio in the luxury car market and all our latest launches are generating tremendous demand.”

The first-ever BMW X7 is the largest sports activity vehicle ever built by BMW. It combines the modernity and exclusivity of a luxury sedan with the agile driving and spaciousness of a sports activity vehicle. The BMW X7 xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature variant (diesel) is locally-produced while the BMW X7 xDrive40i (petrol) is a completely built-up unit (CBU).