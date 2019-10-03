BMW India aftersales introduces BMW Smart Video

Gurugram. As a first in the Indian luxury car segment, BMW India has introduced BMW Smart Video, an exclusive app-based smart video and image solution where customers can give real-time approvals for service and repairs. BMW Smart Video solution has already benefitted more than 10,000 customers with high rate of customer satisfaction.

Through BMW Smart Video, the dealership technicians are able to make a video of the vehicle explaining the service/repair requirements and share the quotation online. Customers receive a link where they can understand the service requirements through the video and give approval online without the hassle of visiting the dealership again.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President, and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “BMW is an immensely successful brand not only because of its best-in-class products but also because of its unparalleled aftersales service standards. Trust and transparency are the core BMW values that naturally extend in all our customer interactions. Leveraging new-age digital solutions, we are building numerous services and solutions that will further enhance interaction between our customers and their beloved machines. BMW Smart Video is a fine example of how an innovative solution helps our customers easily understand the technical aspects of their vehicles and its servicing. Thus, creating a joyful ownership experience.”

Customer satisfaction is a constantly evolving concept and demands continuous innovation. Committed to this goal, BMW India aftersales comes up with new solutions from time to time to take customer delight higher. The digitalization drive undertaken by aftersales aims at providing a seamless and integrated BMW experience to customers.

Trust, transparency, convenience and time are crucial to the aftersales business and play a vital role in creating customer loyalty. BMW Smart Video increases performance on all these parameters. Its success is easily reflected in terms of higher approvals for repair work, having a direct positive impact on aftersales business.

Already live in 50 countries in the BMW network including Australia, US, and UK, BMW Smart Video is currently available at BMW dealerships in India.