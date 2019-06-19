BMC starts validating list of street vendors

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started validating the list of street vendors as per the survey conducted during 2015-16 for making a database.

The process will continue for five to six days so that after the complete validation assistance of Rs 10,000 each would be given to the vendors, affected by the severe cyclonic storm Fani.

The assistance of Rs 10,000 will be given to Fani-affected vendors through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode as a cash component to sustain their livelihood as they were severely affected in Fani. Announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik under various assistance in a package following the natural disaster, the vendors will get the cash component as their erected structures were affected.

As per the sources, the city has 21,483 street vendors as per the previous survey. The survey had found that there are 2,440 Mobile Vendors, 1,276 Peripatetic Vendors and 17, 767 Stationary Vendors in Bhubaneswar. However, before the disbursal of the assistance after the severe cyclonic storm, the validation is necessary to check the listed individuals under the above categories.

The validation has started across several wards in presence of Ward Officers, Community Organisers and also the office-bearers of the vending zones in respective wards.

It can be mentioned here that under the Chief Minister’s Relief Package Rs 2,500 cash component was given to 92,721 beneficiaries with ration cards out of 1,04,814 available beneficiaries across the city in the list. Similarly, the rice component of 50 kg was given to 1,00,005 persons. The available figures are up to June 18.

On the other hand, an additional monthly pension was given to 13,847 people out of 21,512 beneficiaries under the various social security schemes. Under the social security pension schemes people get the money as the old age pension, widow pension, and pension for persons with disability (PWD), unmarried BPL woman above 30 years, HIV patients, leprosy patients and mentally challenged persons. However, for May they received an extra one month’s pension.

In order to help the people in distress after the severe cyclonic storm non-card holders (without ration cards) were also given the cash component of Rs 2,500 and out of total 8,376 such families, 6,016 people were given assistance by June 18.