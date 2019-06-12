BMC stands for the life’s battle of Namita, from GGP Colony

Bhubaneswar: In order to fight the battle of her life, Namita Sahoo (38) has come across several hurdles, but she could manage to face the challenges and emerge out with success despite losing her husband and having a son with complete disability.

Now, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has teamed up with the woman with nerves of steel to make her stronger and economically independent.

Keeping the essence of its holistic approach for social uplift and care for the poor and the needy, BMC today sanctioned Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) so that Namita will invest the amount in growing her tiny shop with more stocks and also would help her daughter Swatirani (8) to have better education and health.

The Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North Zone) of BMC, Pramod Kumar Prusty, handed over the cheque of Rs 30,000 to Namita in presence of her little daughter Swatirani. It can be mentioned here that the mother of the two first came to the BMC Central Office and petitioned the Municipal Commissioner and after an enquiry the Municipal Commissioner’s Office ordered the help for Namita through the zonal office (North).

A resident of GGP Colony in the city, Namita came to the State Capital from Bhadrak after the Super Cyclone in 1999 and settled here with her husband Dhanajay. Though the destiny did not stand by her and she lost her husband at an early age, her son’s disability also came as a major jolt, but defying all odds of her life Namita is a strong woman today and apart from her own small shop at GGP Colony, she is also involved with the SHG Movement and has become a member of a local self-help group.

‘’I am really thankful to the authorities of BMC for the nice gesture as it will help me immensely and my family and also to carry forward my struggle in life,’’ said Namita.

The smiling little daughter Swatirani, who had accompanied her mother to the ZDC’s office at Samanta Vihar, said ‘’the BMC authorities have shown their responsibilities for a child as they have come forward to help my mother. I will also do well in my studies and help my mother and brother in future.’’

WIDOW PENSION

The BMC authorities also added Namita’s name to the Widow Pensioner’s list today so that in near future she can receive the pension of Rs 500 as a widow under the social security scheme.

Namita has become a symbol of courage and inner strength for other women in the locality at GGP Colony where she lives. ‘’Despite all odds in life she is continuing her entrepreneurial skills and continuing a small business to support her family. She is also involved with the SHG Movement. We are proud of her,’’ said a neighbour.