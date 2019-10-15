BMC offers helping hand, provides accommodation to Army aspirants in city

Bhubaneswar: Offering a helping hand to thousands of Army aspirants who were forced to sleep in open spaces and on footpaths, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided accommodation facilities in the city till the end of recruitment drive.

The BMC has made temporary stay facilities along with basic amenities such as drinking water, washrooms, toilets etc at seven centers across the city. These are Community Centre at Unit -VIII, Community Center at Shastri Nagar, Kalyan Mandap at Unit-VI, Kalyan Mandap at Badagada, Kalyan Mandap at VSS Nagar, Kalyan Mandap at Chandrasekharpur and Jatri Niwas on Cuttack Road.

A nodal officer for each of the above center has been appointed in order to facilitate and address any issues faced by the participants while availing these facilities.

Besides, special arrangements have been made at GA/AG Ground in front of The World Mall near JaydevVihar on 15th and 16thOctober keeping in view of the large number of participants coming to Bhubaneswar from different parts of Odisha for the interview.

A temporary tent facility of 50 to 60 thousand sq. feet is being erected near the old AG Colony having 40 temporary toilets and drinking water facilities for the Army aspirants.

“We have arranged accommodation having basic amenities at several locations in the city to accommodate the Army aspirants coming from various states to participate in the recruitment drive being organized at 120 Infantry Battalion campus here from October 14 to 24,” said Prem Chandra Chaudhary, IAS, Commissioner of BMC.

The civic body has also deputed some of its senior officials to overseas the accommodation arrangements at these centers to ensure safe and hassle-free stay of the future jawans of our country.

The 120 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar is organising a recruitment rally for domiciled Indian nationals belonging to Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at 120 Infantry Battalion campus here from October 14 to 24.

In the absence of any specific arrangements by the Army, the young aspirants are forced to sleep in open spaces, on pavements and at railway station during nights, as they can barely afford the cost stay in a hotel or lodge in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Army recruitment rally: Aspirants sleep on footpath in Bhubaneswar