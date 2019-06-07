BMC lodges FIR against illegal parking fee collector

Bhubaneswar: Illegal parking lot owners in the city beware! The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today started cracking down on the fake parking lot owners with lodging a formal complaint with the police on the illegal operators and their deed.

The civic body filed an FIR against unauthorised collection of parking fees in front of Reliance Mall near city railway station as after investigation it was found that the parking lot never belonged to the civic body. The FIR has also requested the police to take appropriate action against the person, who was collecting parking fees illegally from the public.

Ward Supervisor of BMC Debi Prasad Dash of South East Zone following direction from Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Prabir Kumar Khillar, filed the FIR with Kharvel Nagar Police today. In the FIR, the Ward Supervisor has informed that the person, illegally collecting the parking fees, however, left the place running, after seeing the BMC vehicle approaching with the team.