BMC keeps ready pump sets to fight water-logging in 37 vulnerable locations

Bhubaneswar: With the monsoon is all set to hit Odisha within 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is readying itself with adequate dewatering pump sets to fight water-logging.

The civic body has identified 37 vulnerable points across the city and has chalked out a detailed plan to flush out water from the area to prevent water-logging. It has reportedly pre-positioned pumps of 5 HP, 10 HP and high-end Fire Service pumps to manage the situation.

The civic body has also notified a list of designated officers for the 37 locations to ensure the pre-positioning of the pump sets before rain starts. The officials will also be responsible for the smooth management of the de-watering exercise in case of heavy or very heavy rainfall in their localities.

It can be mentioned here that while there will be 12 5HP pumps and six 10HP pumps from BMC, the Odisha Fire Services has earmarked 19 pumps for the strategic points to manage the situation, in case of heavy rains.

The civic body has identified the vulnerable locations as per previous experiences and the locations are: Sikharchandi (Trinath Nagar), Rudrapur/Hansapal (Bhoi Sahi), Mangalamandir, Saswat Vihar/Amrapalli area/Padmavati Vihar, Mahavir Basti, Mayfair (Jotshna Apartment/Ghanashyam Apartment), Pabitra Guest House, Sriram City, Khandagiri Bari, Iskcon Temple, Nayapalli Behera Sahi (Tarini Temple), Radhakrushna Nagar, Nayapalli Bhoi Sahi, Behind Krishna Towr (Khimji Gali), Jaydev Vihar (Lane No. III), Bairagi Nagar, Jharpada (shanty Nagar), Gayatri Nagar, Mali Sahi Leprosy Colony, Laxmi Sagar (near Malianta Tank/Champa Pokhari), Paika Nagar (Munda sahi), Paika Nagar, Shatabdi Nagar, Rabindra Garden, Gadhiakhala/Adheikhala/Pandav Nagar, Slab Industry (backside drain), Gouri Nagar (Lane-I), Gouri Garden, Garage Square (Daya West Canal), Sarada Matha Lane, Kelu Charan Mohapatra Park (front lane), Charichhaka Bhimatangi (Lane-7), Gouri Shankar English Medium School, Mallick Complex, Panchasakha Nagar, Jagamohan Nagar (Green Park area) and Narendra Garden-Siddheswar Garden.

Meanwhile, the cleaning and de-silting work undertaken by the civic authorities over the drainage channels and internal drains across the city has reached the end stage. Bhubaneswar city has got 10 numbers of drainage channels amounting to nearly of 60 km length and internal drains of more than 560 km. All the above-mentioned drainage channels are carrying their loads to Gangua Nullah, which takes the waters to Daya river, as a tributary.

The officials designated by the civic authorities and also the Drainage Division under BMC are keeping a sharp vigil over the low-lying and vulnerable areas inside the city and outskirts. The Odisha Fire Services personnel will also be in contact for any kind of emergency due to heavy rains.