BMC issues show-cause notice to Bhawani Mall for charging parking fees

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
charging parking fees
9

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today issued a show-cause notice to Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar here for illegally charging parking fees from visitors.

The BMC enforcement team has seized two parking fee collection machines from Bhawani Mall for illegally collecting fees for off-street parking.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that parking fees was charged from visitors to BMC-Bhawani Mall on dated 18.10.2019 even after issue and service of Notice under reference on you to stop illegal charging of parking fees in the mandatory off-street parking area inside Mall from the visitors,” said the show-cause notice.

Related Posts

Tourism Minister Inaugurates Stalls At Odisha Travel Bazaar…

Eight Cyclists From Odisha Complete 800 Kms Adventure…

Man arrested for stealing cellphones in Bhubaneswar

This amounts to gross violation of instructions of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, it said.

“You are called upon show cause within 3 days as to why suitable action, as deemed proper under rules, shall not be taken against you for the above mentioned violation on your part,” it said.

“If no show cause is submitted within the stipulated period, it will be assumed that you have nothing to show cause and action as deemed proper under rules shall be taken against you without any further correspondence,” the notice further mentioned.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Tourism Minister Inaugurates Stalls At Odisha Travel Bazaar…

Eight Cyclists From Odisha Complete 800 Kms Adventure…

Man arrested for stealing cellphones in Bhubaneswar

1 of 931