BMC distributes 1,000 food packets for manual labours

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started distributing food packets to 1,000 manual workers deployed across the city on the road clearing work.

The distribution of food packets also included drivers and helpers of the JCBs and other machines deployed for the lifting of green garbage as well.

However, this does not include the exclusive teams with specialised force for tree cutting and clearing of roads i.e. NDRF, Odisha Fire Service, ODRAF, OFDC and teams from other states as they are provided with proper food by the civic authorities and locals, at many places, are extending warm welcome and also helping the teams out to carry out the massive work.

A BMC official said the distribution of food packets started yesterday with 300 packets, but after today’s 1,000 packets equal number of packets will be supplied every day till the green garbage is lifted from city. Today the BMC team supplied food packets to workers at 11 locations i.e. Unit IV (two places), Kharvel Nagar (two places), Unit IX (two places), Sashtri Nagar, Sahid Nagar, Unit III quarters, Lower PMG and Laxmisagar area.

OTHERS PITCH IN

Peer leaders of Shantinagar and Jagannath Basti under the Socially Smart Project of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and UNFPA, teamed up with other volunteers from Jagruti National Youth Project and Gyandeep Foundation from Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj and helped in tree cutting, clearing of areas in the respective slums under the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) area.

Interestingly, the community of Shantinagar not only helped the volunteers in the cleaning drive and cleaning of the slum but also arranged lunch for the volunteers.

In order to make the manual workers and others engaged in the city cleaning work, St John Ambulance has also started distributing water across the city. Today the ambulance provider supplied water to more than 10,000 thirsty persons in the city.

Cooked food by Gurudwara Singh Sabha also attracted many people as getting enough food has become an issue with many small eateries are closed as their workers have gone to their respective villages following the cyclone aftermath.