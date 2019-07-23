Blood-stained body of labourer recovered, murder suspected

Cuttack: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a man under mysterious circumstances near Taladanda canal in Manglabag area of Cuttack today.

The deceased was identified as Godhi Kalia, who was working as a daily labourer in the city.

According to sources, some locals spotted Kalia’s body lying in a pool of blood near the canal and informed the police. His body had several injury marks on the neck and head.

While the actual cause behind the death is still unclear, it is suspected that Kalia was hacked to death by miscreants on Monday. His death triggered panic in Ranihat locality.

Mangalabag police sent the body for post mortem and started a probe into the matter.