Blood-soaked body of youth found in Keonjhar

Paradip: The blood-soaked body of a youth was found near Bila village under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bibhishan Nayak of Jumei village in this district, said a source.

According to sources, the incident occurred last night while Nayak was working in a hotel at Bila Chhak when he was attacked by few miscreants with sharp weapons.

While Nayak bled out to death last night, locals spotted his body this morning and alerted the police about the same. Later, the local police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem, while registering a case in this regard.

An investigation into the brutal murder is currently underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack, sources in the police said.