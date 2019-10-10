Blood donation camps across Odisha on 74th birth anniv of Naveen

Bhubaneswar: On the 74th birth anniversary of Biju Janata Dal Supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD will organise blood donation camps across Odisha on October 16 under its ‘Jeevan Bindu’ programme.

This was informed by Debasish Samantaray, Chief coordinator of ‘Jeevan Bindu’ programme, at a press meet at the party office here.

Samantaray informed that around 59 blood donations camps will be organised across the state including at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, wherein, the BJD Chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will join the event to encourage the blood donors and will also celebrate his birthday with them.

“The goal of the blood donation camps is to collect over 10,000 units of blood in a single day. The target could be achieved only with the larger participation of well-wishers of BJD, party workers, local leaders, and the general public,” said Samanataray.