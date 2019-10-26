Blood Donation Camp Organised At IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Souls for Solace Society, the social welfare society of Students Gymkhana, IIT Bhubaneswar in association with the HDFC Bank and Wissenaire along with the Medical Unit at IIT Bhubaneswar organised UMEED-The Blood donation camp at its Community Centre located in its Campus.

Also present at the event were Prof. V.R. Pedireddi, Dean Student Affairs and Dr. Sankarsan Mahapatro, President, Student Gymkhana, IIT Bhubaneswar.

The drive saw close to 264 students, faculty and staff members coming together in large numbers to donate blood for a noble cause. Volunteers helped the people and gave moral support to the people donating blood. Donors were provided with a certificate and a complimentary healthy eatery basket.

The samples were carefully sealed and transported to the Blood bank of Capital hospital, Khordha. The blood donation camp also helped students in getting awareness about their social responsibilities and showed enthusiastic participation for the same.