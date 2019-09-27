Blank firing at party in Puri, video goes viral

By pragativadinewsservice
Blank firing
Puri: As many as six rounds of blank fires were shot in the air at a private party taking place in Puri recently. A video of the act also went viral on social media.

According to sources,  the incident took place at a mandap under Town Police limits in the Puri.

The video, which was captured in a mobile camera, featured a group of men dancing while two of them firing bullets on the air. Both the men reportedly fired six rounds of bullets in the air from two pistols.

When asked, Puri SP Uma Shankar Das said that the copy of the video has been received by the police department and a probe launched.

“The incident is being thoroughly investigated and efforts are on to ascertain whether the weapons were licensed or not, ” the SP said and added that it is illegal to open fire in public space, even if the gun holders have a valid license.

